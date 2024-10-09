Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 295,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 53,702 shares during the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 16.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,404 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 48.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Williams Trading increased their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $46.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.