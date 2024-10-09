Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $555,000 Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 247,769 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,922 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 27.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 9.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 163,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 45,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 716,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

BBD opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $3.20 in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

