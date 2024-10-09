Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 9,403 Shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,403 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYB. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 91,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 45,222 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.

The New America High Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

HYB stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $8.41.

The New America High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

