Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 588 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in LendingTree were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 16.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in LendingTree by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 3.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.12.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.41 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

