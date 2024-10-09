Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 1,081 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILCB. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $79.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.38 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

