Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 36,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 278.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NovoCure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

NovoCure Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

