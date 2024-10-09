Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $582,000 Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Uniti Group were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,442,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,809,000 after purchasing an additional 542,485 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,276,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after buying an additional 91,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,869,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,832 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 219,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,363,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNIT opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.83 and a beta of 1.29. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.71.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.97 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.79%. Uniti Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uniti Group news, SVP Ronald J. Mudry sold 28,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $113,050.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 513,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,218.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

