XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in XPEL were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in XPEL by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in XPEL by 11.4% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPEL. B. Riley raised XPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

XPEL stock opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.13. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.83.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. XPEL had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $109.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. XPEL’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

