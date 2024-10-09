Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $56,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 811.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $973.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.18%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

