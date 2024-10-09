Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PC Connection were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,258,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,781,000 after purchasing an additional 240,312 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 31.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after buying an additional 62,398 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PC Connection by 319.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 28,526 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,539 shares in the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PC Connection news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 15,377 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $1,079,157.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,488,354.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

PC Connection Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.63 and a twelve month high of $77.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.64 and its 200 day moving average is $67.38.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $736.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.50 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 3.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 12.82%.

PC Connection Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

