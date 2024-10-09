International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in International Seaways were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in International Seaways by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 810,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 139,569 shares during the period. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $2,501,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after buying an additional 147,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,700,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,279,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INSW shares. StockNews.com lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of International Seaways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

International Seaways Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.08 and a 52 week high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of -0.08.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.13 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $55,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,378.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $55,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,378.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $245,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,079.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $653,400 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Seaways Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

