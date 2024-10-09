Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OFIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,008,816 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $6,740,000. Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,740,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 259,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 34,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 15.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 175,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.58). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $198.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

