Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kelly Services were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Kelly Services by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 15,165 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $1,434,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Kelly Services by 38.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Kelly Services by 11.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Kelly Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 585,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KELYA. StockNews.com lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Kelly Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

Kelly Services Profile

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

