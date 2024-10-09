Sei Investments Co. Purchases 8,808 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 58.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 265,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 97,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,586,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,406,000 after acquiring an additional 903,235 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 291.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 120,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 69.5% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 105,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MXL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut shares of MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxLinear

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu acquired 108,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,440.82. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 531,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,883,264.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

NYSE MXL opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.09.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.25 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.