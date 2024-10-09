Sei Investments Co. Buys 2,180 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 275.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 170.6% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 6.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGT. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $85.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.52.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $666.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,050. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,699 shares of company stock valued at $77,350 over the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegiant Travel Profile

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.