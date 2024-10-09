Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $588,000 Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 101.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of XHB stock opened at $122.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.25 and its 200 day moving average is $109.36. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $69.32 and a 12-month high of $125.48.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.