Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 24,087 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 410,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 65,670 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $961,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 469,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 76,353 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. B. Riley downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Aegis upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $44.14.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

Featured Articles

