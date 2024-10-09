Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHE. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

SHE opened at $114.45 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $114.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.81. The firm has a market cap of $257.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.96.

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

