Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,401 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,297,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,473 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology Price Performance
Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $13.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on VIR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 12,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $95,082.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,604.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).
