Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 216,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALEX opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.2225 dividend. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexander & Baldwin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

