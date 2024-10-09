Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vicor were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,477,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $111,336,000 after acquiring an additional 285,699 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vicor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 178.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 180,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 115,966 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 114.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 159,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 85,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after buying an additional 66,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.51. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $60.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 23,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $841,790.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,788.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

