Sei Investments Co. Buys 682 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

La-Z-Boy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE LZB opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $45.23.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $495.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.23 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 28.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at La-Z-Boy

In other news, CAO Jennifer Lynn Mccurry sold 4,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $182,342.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,779.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $159,062.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,881.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Lynn Mccurry sold 4,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $182,342.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,779.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.