Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$97.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$92.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$99.69.
Imperial Oil Stock Performance
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.17. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.30 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 7.6458814 EPS for the current year.
Imperial Oil Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.16%.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.
