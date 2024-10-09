Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at ATB Capital

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Gerdes Energy Research raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$78.53.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$49.61 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$40.02 and a 1 year high of C$56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.84. The firm has a market cap of C$105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.41 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.6036866 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

In other news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total transaction of C$183,900.00. In related news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total transaction of C$183,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total transaction of C$202,966.99. 4.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

