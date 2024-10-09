American Express (NYSE:AXP) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $270.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $265.00.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $268.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.96.

AXP stock opened at $269.00 on Tuesday. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $276.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $433,709,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in American Express by 924.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 851,431 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $197,149,000 after acquiring an additional 768,301 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of American Express by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,923,399,000 after acquiring an additional 662,382 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,990,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of American Express by 71.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,164,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $269,547,000 after purchasing an additional 486,755 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

