TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$66.00 to C$60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$59.31.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$60.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.69. TC Energy has a one year low of C$45.96 and a one year high of C$65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.4244068 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Colin Lindley sold 2,773 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.42, for a total transaction of C$164,761.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 697 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,413.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. In other TC Energy news, Director Colin Lindley sold 2,773 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.42, for a total value of C$164,761.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$41,413.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 16,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.71, for a total transaction of C$972,795.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,824.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold a total of 95,479 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,018 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

