American Express (NYSE:AXP) Cut to “Sell” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $230.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on American Express from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.96.

AXP stock opened at $269.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.88. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $276.79. The company has a market capitalization of $193.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 73,343 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in American Express by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 63,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after buying an additional 46,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

