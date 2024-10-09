Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$51.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised Canadian Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Gerdes Energy Research upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$78.53.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$49.61 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$40.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.49. The company has a market cap of C$105.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.84.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.41 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.6036866 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total value of C$183,900.00. In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total transaction of C$202,966.99. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total transaction of C$183,900.00. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

