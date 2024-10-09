Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNQ. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$49.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.50 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$78.53.

CNQ stock opened at C$49.61 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$40.02 and a 52-week high of C$56.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64. The firm has a market cap of C$105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$70.84.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.41 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 20.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.6036866 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

In related news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total value of C$183,900.00. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total value of C$202,966.99. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total value of C$183,900.00. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

