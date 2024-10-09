Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$57.50 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$49.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Gerdes Energy Research upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$78.53.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$49.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$70.84. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$40.02 and a 1 year high of C$56.49.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of C$9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.6036866 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Natural Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total transaction of C$202,966.99. In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total transaction of C$202,966.99. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total transaction of C$183,900.00. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.