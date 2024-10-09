Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and traded as low as $17.75. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 6,840 shares traded.
Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Down 5.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $79.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.34.
Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter.
Jeffersonville Bancorp Announces Dividend
Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile
Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.
