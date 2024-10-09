Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and traded as low as $16.31. Sodexo shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 31,665 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Sodexo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SDXAY

Sodexo Price Performance

About Sodexo

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86.

(Get Free Report)

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.