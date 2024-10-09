Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and traded as low as $16.31. Sodexo shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 31,665 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Sodexo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SDXAY
Sodexo Price Performance
About Sodexo
Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sodexo
- What is a Special Dividend?
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.