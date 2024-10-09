Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Nascent Biotech shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 84,000 shares.
Nascent Biotech Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.
About Nascent Biotech
Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nascent Biotech
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Nascent Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nascent Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.