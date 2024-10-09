Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and traded as low as $8.80. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 109,551 shares traded.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 329,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

