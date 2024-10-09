Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRSGet Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and traded as low as $8.80. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 109,551 shares traded.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 329,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000.

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

