Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and traded as low as $8.80. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 109,551 shares traded.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.
About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
