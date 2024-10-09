Bango (LON:BGO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.66 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.37). Bango shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.41), with a volume of 2,069,259 shares changing hands.

Bango Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 117.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 125.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,194.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Bango Company Profile

Bango PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants. It also offers digital vending machine services for resellers and subscriptions providers to enable bundling of subscription services.

