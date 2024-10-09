Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.63 ($1.43) and traded as low as GBX 91.50 ($1.20). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 91.50 ($1.20), with a volume of 14,953 shares changing hands.

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.03.

Get Flowtech Fluidpower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowtech Fluidpower

In related news, insider Roger McDowell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,778.56). 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Flowtech Fluidpower

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

Further Reading

