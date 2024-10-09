thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and traded as low as $3.56. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 23,260 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of thyssenkrupp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
thyssenkrupp Price Performance
thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter.
About thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.
Featured Stories
