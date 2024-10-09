Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.70 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 24.40 ($0.32). Orchard Funding Group shares last traded at GBX 24.40 ($0.32), with a volume of 19,623 shares trading hands.
Orchard Funding Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 24.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of £5.44 million, a PE ratio of 348.57 and a beta of -0.13.
Orchard Funding Group Company Profile
Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Standard Lending and Toyota Products. The company offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.
