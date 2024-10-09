U.S. Financials Income Fund (TSE:USF.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

U.S. Financials Income Fund (TSE:USF.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.50 and traded as high as C$6.50. U.S. Financials Income Fund shares last traded at C$6.50, with a volume of 6,900 shares traded.

U.S. Financials Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.50.

About U.S. Financials Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Financials Income Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of countries based in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Financials Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Financials Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.