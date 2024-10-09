IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 3,504 shares.

IBC Advanced Alloys Trading Down 7.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

