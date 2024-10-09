Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and traded as high as $7.00. Origin Energy shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 3,702 shares changing hands.

Origin Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48.

Origin Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Origin Energy’s previous dividend of $0.14. Origin Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.17%.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, and Integrated Gas segments.

