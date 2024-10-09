Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) (LON:CTI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) (LON:CTI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.97 ($0.01). Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,030 shares.

Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.62. The company has a market capitalization of £14.35 million and a PE ratio of 3.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.75.

About Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L)

Cathay International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests and operates in the healthcare sector in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Lansen, Haizi, Natural Dailyhealth, Botai, and Hotel Operations. The Lansen segment manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceuticals, cosmeceutical products, plant extracts, and healthcare products.

