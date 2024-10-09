Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.98 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 119.20 ($1.56). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54), with a volume of 1,360,235 shares traded.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 114.29. The stock has a market cap of £341.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -590.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.31.

Insider Activity at Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

In related news, insider Kevin Troup bought 9,000 shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £10,710 ($14,016.49). 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

