AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and traded as high as $6.48. AGC shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 9,514 shares changing hands.

AGC Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. AGC had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that AGC Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

