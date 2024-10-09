Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock.

SLN has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.20.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Silence Therapeutics stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $582.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.29. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $27.72.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.28% and a negative net margin of 222.44%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 40,063 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,798,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $13,575,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 526,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 290,855 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

