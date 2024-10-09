Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and traded as high as $12.61. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 33,442 shares.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67.

Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.14.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

