DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.30. DAVIDsTEA shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 29,408 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on DAVIDsTEA in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Price Performance

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.66.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

