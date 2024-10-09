Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.76 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Duckhorn Portfolio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 16.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.