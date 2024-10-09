Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.21.
Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.76 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.
