Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Sanofi to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sanofi

Sanofi Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SNY opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $58.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,066,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,280,000 after buying an additional 33,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sanofi by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,232 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,092 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Sanofi by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,252,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,803,000 after acquiring an additional 246,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.