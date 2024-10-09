Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Essent Group from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.50.

Essent Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Essent Group stock opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average of $58.61.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.33 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.31% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Essent Group will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $127,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,203.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Essent Group news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $127,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,203.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $294,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,103.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,188 shares of company stock worth $1,094,076. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,917,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,229,000 after acquiring an additional 440,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Essent Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,680,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,973,000 after purchasing an additional 445,853 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,220,000 after purchasing an additional 120,881 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 94.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 739,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after buying an additional 358,621 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 500,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,412,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essent Group

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

See Also

